Three People Hurt in Crash on I-94 Near Albertville

ALBERTVILLE -- Three vehicles were involved in a collision on Interstate 94 west of Albertville Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 7:00 a.m.

A vehicle driven by 24-year-old Megan Lawson of Monticello was going east when she lost control and crossed over the median into westbound lanes of traffic hitting another vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle was 67-year-old Alois Knaus of Brooklyn Center. A third vehicle driven by 25-year-old Joseph Neuman of Eden Valley managed to avoid the collision but went off the road and struck the cable barrier.

Lawson was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Knaus was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Neuman was hurt, but was not taken to a hospital.