Three Hurt in Rollover Near Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- Three people were taken to the hospital after the pickup they were riding in rolled into the ditch. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 7:45 a.m. Monday morning on eastbound Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre.

Forty-six-year-old Charity Hauglie of Ostego lost control of the pickup and it rolled.

Hauglie and her two passengers, nine-year-old Aspen Paulson and nine-year-old Paisleigh Paulson of Otsego, were all taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.