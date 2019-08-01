Three Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Three people were hurt after a four vehicle crash in Wright County Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 25 and Chelsea Avenue in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says several vehicles were stopped on Highway 25 at a red light, when 60-year-old Michael Bloms of Big Lake, rear ended a vehicle causing a chain reaction crash.

Bloms was taken to Monticello Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other drivers, 62-year-old James Tomlinson of Big Lake and 30-year-old Kevin Servin of Brooks Lake, also suffered minor injuries.