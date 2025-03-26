Three Central Minnesota Fire Departments Awarded LUCAS Device

Submitted photo

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Three central Minnesota fire departments have been awarded a life-saving piece of equipment.

The Central Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Region has donated LUCAS devices to the Randall Fire Department in Morrison County, the Montrose Fire Department in Wright County, and the Kerrick Fire Department in Pine County.

The LUCAS device delivers consistent chest compressions to cardiac arrest patients. It will allow first responders to provide efficient CPR and reduce their fatigue.

The donations are part of CMEMS' Project LUCAS where fire departments and first responders could apply for one of the three devices.

The Central Minnesota EMS region serves first responders in 11 counties in the area, including Benton and Stearns counties.

