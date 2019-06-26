Three Bands Highlight New East Side Street Fair

ST. CLOUD -- A new event during this year's Granite City Days is the East Side Street Fair. It is this Saturday from about noon until 9:30 p.m. on East St. Germain Street in front of Beaudreau's bar.

There will be three bands with Walter's Wheelhouse playing at 2:00 p.m., Switch at 4:30 p.m., and Justin Ploof & The Throwbacks at 7:00 p.m.

Spokeswoman Joan Jaye says they'll also have vendors and artists on the street.

An artist group coming from St. Paul that takes scrap material and have hands-on art. We're the scrappy side of town and the east side loves it.

Jaye says the Pantowners will have a car show, there's a kids bike rodeo, food trucks, and Mayor Kleis will be giving history tours of the east side on the trolley.

The event is free to attend, but if you want to enter the beer garden there will be a $5 cover charge.

East St. Germain Street will be blocked off for several hours on Saturday. The road will be closed from 10:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. between Riverside Drive and Wilson Avenue. Parking will be available in several surrounding parking lots.