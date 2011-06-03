EDITOR'S NOTE:

This story was edited on June 11, 2026 to remove the identities of three people who were arrested in an incident in 2011, as well as their jail mugshots.

One of the defendants in this case was charged with 5th degree assault, was convicted and sentenced.

They abided by the judge's sentence.

The defendant later asked the court to expunge their record and after a judge reviewed a list of criteria, granted them an expungement.

In Minnesota, expungement means the removal of charges and legal procedings of a case from public record databases. The defendant's conviction has been stricken from state databases or sealed from public view.

Expungement means a fresh start for people who the court finds meet extensive criteria.

In the spirit of this expungement, we have edited the defendant's name and photograph from this story.

~~~

Edited story. Originally published June 3, 2011.

ST. CLOUD - Three people are in Benton County Jail after allegedly breaking into an apartment, assaulting the people inside and burglarizing it.

St. Cloud Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress last night just before 11p.m. Officers found three people carrying electronics and furniture out of the apartment complex in the 1200 block of East St. Germain.

Upon investigation, officers determined a 23 year-old man, and two women, ages 39 and 34, all of St. Cloud, forced their way into the apartment and assaulted the victims, ages 34, 26 and 13.

All three suspects are being held on charges of burglary, assault and interference with a 911 call.

The victims suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.