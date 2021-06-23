Thomas William Vanzant, 76, St. Cloud

June 23, 1945 - June 23, 2021

Thomas W. Vanzant, 76, of Saint Cloud passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Edenbrook Nursing Home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Thomas was born on June 23, 1945 in Denver, Colorado to Bill Vanzant and Betty Whitaker. He was a strong willed and determined person who loved to have fun. Thomas deeply enjoyed being in the outdoors, whether it was camping, fishing, hunting or four wheeling. He also spent a lot of time at the cabin with his family. Thomas was a great father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all.

Survivors include his sons, Derrick Vanzant of Monticello and Corey Vanzant of Princeton; 5 grandchildren; and half-brother, Geno Duclo. He is preceded in death by his mother and half-brother, Marvin.