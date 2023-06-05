Thomas Vos, 85, St. Joseph

December 7, 1937 - May 31, 2023

attachment-Thomas Vos loading...

Thomas Vos, age 85 of St. Joseph, MN died on Wednesday, Mary 31, 2023.

Tom was born in Krain Township, Stearns County, MN to Edward and Veronica (Wolters) Vos, who preceded him in death. Tom will be dearly missed by his wife Nansi of 41 years; two daughters, Louann Vos and Anika (Jamie) Klaphake; two sons, Marc and Evan (Jessica); six grandchildren, Alexis, Aubrey, Carter, Parker, Sophia, and Trenton; and siblings Charles, Marie, Bernadette and Audry.

After graduation from Albany High School, Tom joined the US Navy and served between Korea and Vietnam. He is a Purple Heart recipient.

Following an honorable discharge, Tom remained in California to attend college and graduated from Cal Poly State University, Pomona, with a degree in electronic engineering. Later, he received his Business Management (MBA) degree at Stanford University.

Tom held numerous management positions with Hewlett-Packard in San Diego, Colorado Springs and Great Britain. In 1991, Tom became Vice President and General Manager of the Electronic Instruments Group which included facilities in Colorado, California, Washington, New Jersey, Korea, China, India, Canada, France and Germany. After his retirement in 1998, Tom and his family moved to Avon where he built his dream home on Upper Spunk Lake near the family farm where he grew up.

Tom was an active member of many organizations and Boards including President of the Vos Family Foundation (2000-2020), Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC) California, Avon Lions, Catholic Charities (Circle of Hope), Church of St. Benedict, Boy Scouts of America, Elks Club, Project for the People of Paraguay, Birthline, and the Boys and Girls Club of Central MN (Board of Trustees and Partners for Hope).

Throughout Tom’s life, he enjoyed his books, woodworking, motorcycles, fishing and hiking with the Boy Scouts, but his love for God, his country and his family came first. Tom will be greatly missed.

At Tom’s request for cremation, Mass and Placement of Ashes will be at the Church of St. Benedict, Avon MN on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be two hours before the funeral at the church. Knights of Columbus will be in attendance. Luncheon will be served immediately after placement of ashes in the Mausoleum. Arrangements were made by Williams Dingmann Funeral Home. In memory of Tom, those who wish may make contributions to The Boys & Girls Club of Central MN (St. Cloud) or the Project for the People of Paraguay (Avon, MN).

The Vos family wishes to thank Assumption Home Community and St. Croix Hospice for their respectful caring attention to Tom and his needs.