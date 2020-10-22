Thomas “Tom” W. Marks, 58, Sartell

May 26, 1962 - October 18, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be 12:30p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Thomas “Tom” W. Marks, age 58 of Sartell who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Sartell.

Thomas Willis Marks was born on May 26, 1962 in Olivia, Minnesota to Donald and Shirley (Smith) Marks. He married Connie Sura on November 13, 1982 in Opole. Tom worked as a Relief Vacation Driver for Kemps for 33 years. He enjoyed grilling, fishing and collecting trains. Tom was selfless, generous, honest and trustworthy. He liked to joke around and have a good time. Most importantly, he was a true family man and he found so much joy in spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Connie of Sartell; daughters, Melissa (Ron) Vylasek of Rogers and Amanda Marks of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Collin, Alexis, Tyler and Jackson; and siblings, Dan (Sharon), Theresa Lankenau and Sharon (Jim) Mohs, all of Bird Island. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jim and Bob.