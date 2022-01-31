Thomas “Tom” L. Reynolds, 77, Princeton

September 30, 1944 - January 28, 2022

Tom Reynolds, age 77 of Princeton, MN, passed away on January 28, 2022, after battling Leukemia for 15 months. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, February 3 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 4 at First Congregational Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Spencer Brook Township.

Thomas LeVant Reynolds was born to Erwin and Eleanor (Williams) Reynolds on September 30, 1944, in Minneapolis. He grew up with big brother, David, and his little sisters, Marnie and Carol. Tom graduated from Princeton High School in 1963 and worked as a welder before starting his own sewer and excavating business, Reynolds Sewer Service. Tom ran Reynolds Sewer Service for over 40 years.

Tom married Myrna “Sam” Haselhorst on July 4, 1981. Tom was Sam’s “perfect man!” They not only worked together, but played together as well. He was often found to be smiling, but he mostly loved to make others laugh. He enjoyed entertaining and especially enjoyed singing Karaoke with family and friends. He was fiercely competitive when playing any games and enjoyed Blackjack at the casino. He was an inventor, a jack-of-all-trades, and if you had a project or problem, Tom was your man! He could fix anything! A loving father who was supportive and kind, Tom had a long fuse and surprised people with his patience. He was protective of his grandchildren and taught them to work and play hard and love well.

Retiring in 2012, Tom and Sam found more time to prospect for gold in Arizona. They never found much gold but loved the thrill of the hunt and time spent together.

Tom’s faith was of utmost importance to him, and he was a lifelong member of First Congregational Church. Tom also served on the Princeton City Council, the Park Board, the Princeton Moose Lodge, and actively participated in community Christmas lighting projects.

Tom will be deeply missed by his wife of over 40 years, Myrna “Sam” Reynolds; children, Susie (Paul) Hatton of Miami, FL, Jerome (Anne) Reynolds of Blaine, Mary Johnson of Princeton, and Brent Reynolds of Ogilvie; grandchildren, Kristen (Tyler) Lydeen, Nicole (Derek) Skinner, Jessica (Zach Dick) Ray, Jeffrey, Kayli, and Derek Reynolds, Sara, Leonard, and Max DeSoto; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Carol (Craig) Nutt of Cambridge; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin and Eleanor Reynolds; brother, David (Sandy) Reynolds; sister, Marnie Reynolds; and his son, Brian DeSoto.