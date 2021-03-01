Thomas “Tom” L. Otley, 65, Eden Valley

June 3, 1955 - February 27, 2021

There will be no services for Thomas “Tom” L. Otley, age 65, who passed away at the CentraCare Paynesville Hospital on Saturday, February, 27, 2021.

Tom was born on June 3, 1955 in St. Paul. He was raised by his parents Joe and Delores Madden. Tom grew up in Duluth and moved to South Haven where he lived most of his life. He was united in marriage to Jayne Watson on August 10, 1994 in South Dakota. After South Haven, they moved to Eden Valley where they lived last 11 years. Tom worked various jobs throughout his life including his families horse ranch, Madden Nursing Home, construction, and retired in 1997 as a welder. He was a simple man who had a big heart and was always caring for others. Tom enjoyed fishing with his grandson, Landon, hunting, being outdoors, watching Landon play football, and most importantly, spending time with his family.

Tom is survived by his wife, Jayne of Eden Valley; daughter, Beth Young of Kimball; and grandson, Landon of Kimball. He was preceded in death by his parents.