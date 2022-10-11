Thomas “Tom” H. Willing, 69, Sauk Rapids

November 21, 1952 - October 8, 2022

attachment-Tom WIlling loading...

Thomas (Tom) Henry Willing, age 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born November 21, 1952 in St. Paul, to Robert and Joan (Bauman) Willing. He graduated from North Branch High School. Tom married Janet Arendt on September 19, 1980 in South Dakota. He worked in Auto Parts most of his life and has always had a passion for cars. Tom truly loved the little things in life; watching his kids and grandkids grow up, living in Arizona, working on cars, and loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.

Tom is survived by his wife, Janet; brother, Jim Willing; sisters, Lori Thell and Vicki Fossum; children, Robert Willing, Tom (Becky) Willing, Mike (Stacey) Willing, and Michelle (Chad) Savage; and grandchildren, Samuel, Ayden, Connor, James, Blake, Harley, Peyton, Gage, and Lukas.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Tom touched are invited to Petra Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for a Celebration of Life on October 22, 2022. Visitation is at 9:00 a.m., and the service is at 10:00 a.m.