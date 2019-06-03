Thomas “Tom” D. Strand, 64, Princeton

September 5, 1954 - May 30, 2019

Thomas “Tom” D. Strand passed away peacefully surrounded by family on his farm on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Princeton, Minnesota at the age of 64. Memorial Services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Wyanett Evangelical Free Church in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton.

Thomas Douglas Strand was born on September 5, 1954, in Minneapolis to Thomas Noel Strand and Gloria Rose (Sherman) Trogen. He graduated from Osseo High School and went on to Anoka Technical College to become a machinist. He married his high school sweetheart Kristin Mary Anderson on August 24, 1974, in Brooklyn Park, and together they raised four children. Tom spent many years as a tool and die maker. He was a kind, respected man and was a people person. Tom had a dry sense of humor and could put a smile on anyone’s face. He was talented in many ways and enjoyed playing the guitar and teaching at his karate school. Tom was a simple and down-to-earth outdoorsman who loved hunting, riding mules with his son, and going on rendezvous with his family in the tipi. Above all else, he will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Tom is survived by his wife of over 44 years, Kristin “Kris” Strand of Princeton; children, Amy (Scott) Hugget of Princeton, Alissa (Matthew) Eastwood of Milaca, and Andrew “Andy” (Melissa) Strand of Milaca; thirteen grandchildren; siblings, Robin Bohler of Princeton and Joseph (Carla) Strand of Mesa, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his son, Aaron Joseph Strand in 2004; and Strand and Sherman grandparents.