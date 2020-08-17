Thomas Richard Skahen Sr., 85, Sartell

March 31, 1935 - August 13, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Sartell, MN for Thomas Richard Skahen, Sr., age 85, who died Thursday at Woodcrest of Country Manor Assisted Living surrounded by his family. Burial will be in St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery. Live streaming will be available.

Family and friends may call Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier gathering space, 219 2nd St N, Sartell, MN 56377.

Thomas (Tom) Richard Skahen, Sr. was born in Minneapolis, MN to Vance and Eulalia (Christy) Skahen. He married Sarah Ann Murphy on April 30, 1960 in the Church of St. Mark’s, St. Paul, MN. Tom served in the Army National Guard. He owned Sunset Mfg from 1977 to 2012. After retirement he continued to work and mentor his son until March 2020. Tom was a member of Knights of Columbus, Cold Spring Lions, St. Joseph EDA, St. Cloud and St. Joseph Chambers, Alanon and St. Francis Xavier Church,

Tom enjoyed spending time at the cabin, was an avid reader, and enjoyed taking trips to the casino with his sweetses. He was a generous man. He will be remembered by many for always taking care of everyone and rooting for the underdog.

Survivors include his children, Kelly (Pat) Wenner, Tara (John) Schneider, Thomas, Jr. (Lori), Vincent, Erin Metoxen, Sean (Jennifer); sister, Eulalia Ann (Lolly) Douglas; in-laws, John (Liz) Murphy, Paula (Norman) Goetzke; 17 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah (7/24/38-3/2/17); siblings, Howard, Vance (Carla), and Mary Eileen (Mary Lee) (John) Volden; in-laws, John Leslie (Leslie) Douglas, Tom Murphy, Dan Murphy, Virginia Murphy, and Rita (Jim) Duffy.