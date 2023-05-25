Thomas Lauer, 90, Royalton

August 22, 1932 - May 20, 2023

Thomas Lauer, 90-year-old resident of Royalton, MN passed away on Saturday, May 20th at his home with his family by his side. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, May 26 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Greg Sauer officiating. The burial will be held on Tuesday, May 30 at 11:00 A.M. at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery north of Little Falls. The Royalton American Legion will be conducting the military honors.

Thomas Albert Lauer was born on August 22, 1932 in St. Martin, Minnesota to the late Joseph and Marie (Backes) Lauer. He served in the United States Navy from June 9, 1953 until his honorable discharge on May 28, 1957. Tom played on the “Navy Yanks” baseball team while serving. He was united in marriage to Andrea Lynn Johannsen. The couple made their home in Royalton, MN. Tom worked for Moormans Feed Company for 30 years. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and mowing. Tom was a member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and the Royalton American Legion.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Andrea Lauer of Royalton; children, Derek (Shirley) Lauer of Sioux Falls, SD, Craig (Tammy) Lauer of Hutchinson, MN, Bradley Lauer of Elk Mound, WI, Ben Wulff of Salix, IA, Mike (Carol Krych)Thompson of Little Falls, Debra (Joe) Dietz of Dumont, MN, Christine (Dale) Zych of Beardsley, MN, Jennifer (Russ) Benson of St. Cloud, MN, Sharon (Graham) Scott of Wallington, UK and Kat (Laura) Rosenthal of Centerville, VA; sister, Helen Lauer of St. Cloud, MN. 22 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ole and Joe Lauer and a sister, Martha Lauer.