Thomas Joseph Legatt, 80, St. Cloud

October 10, 1941 - January 5, 2022

attachment-Thomas Legatt loading...

Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 8 at Joy Christian Center in St. Cloud for Thomas Joseph Legatt, 80, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Ryan Conrad will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum. Visitation will be an hour before the service at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Thomas Legatt was born on October 10, 1941 to Blaise S. and Mae (Long) Legatt in St. Cloud. He married Mary Katherine Kuklok on June 10, 1967 at St. Columbkille Church in St. Wendel. He was a dairy farmer in Foley until his retirement and a courtesy driver for St. Cloud Toyota for 15 years.

Some of the most important things in Thomas’ life were his faith – he loved the Lord, his family whom he dearly loved and his farm. He was a very kind soft spoken man and every good bye was met with a hug and him saying; “Love you and bless you.” Thomas enjoyed fishing and deer hunting and even got a deer with his crossbow this past hunting season. Favorite memories are that he would give the grandchildren a dollar bill each time they came to visit and his fondness for excessive butter. He loved playing cards, especially 500. All of his children wanted him on their team when they played kickball in his younger years. Thomas also enjoyed playing horseshoes and visiting with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Mary Kaye, children; Amanda (Todd) Nyberg, Keith (Nicholl) Legatt, Sarah (Jack) Dills, Neil (Amy) Legatt, Christine (Ron) Weyer, Maria (Phil) Falcon, Nathan (Dawn) Legatt, Jeremiah (Elisa) Legatt, Leah (Trey) Harden, Jonathan (Becky) Legatt and Naomi (Joe) Michel, Siblings; Virginia Fiedler, Harold Legatt, Richard Legatt, Rosemary Lodermeier and Marlene Lodermeier, 40 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, brothers in law; Raymond Lodermeier and Jerome Lodermeier.