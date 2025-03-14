Thomas J. Zabinski, 61, St. Cloud

October 13, 1963 - March 11, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Saint Cloud for Thomas J. Zabinski, 61 of St. Cloud who died Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Monday, March 17 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:00 at the funeral home in St. Cloud on Monday.

Thomas “Tom” was born October 13, 1963 to Joseph Jr. and Joan (Haehn) Zabinski in Saint Cloud. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School and went on to earn an Associate Degree in Supervisory/Management from the Dakota County Technical College. He married Diane Jurek on April 30, 1988 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Brennyville, MN.

Tom dedicated his entire career to public service. In 1985, he was with the St. Cloud Township, where he worked in Public Works and also served as the acting Fire Chief for their volunteer fire department. Following the merger of St. Cloud Township with the City, Tom became a City of St. Cloud employee in 1995. He started his career with the City as Equipment Operator II, and through his hard work and dedication, he was promoted to the role of Public Works Operations Manager in 2010. He was a member of the Eagles Club, Aerie 622 and the Knights of Columbus.

Tom was an avid deer hunter who was particular about his venison. He also enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf and occasional trips to the casino. If the Minnesota Vikings or Wild were playing, you knew Tom would be somewhere cheering them on. He was a true “do-it-yourselfer” who had to make sure things were fixed just right. No one could cut his lawn or start a fire the way he could. He enjoyed camping largely because it was a great way to spend time with his family. Each grandchild held a special place in his heart. Tom could often be found sharing his favorite vanilla ice cream with his cat, Layla. Tom’s many jokes and one-liners will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife, Diane of Saint Cloud; children, Courtney (Sean) Dougherty of Woodbury and Brooke Zabinski of Sartell; grandchild, Teagan McCarley; brothers James, Steven and Gary (Colleen) Zabinski all of Waite Park; sisters Barbara (Mark) Hilgers of St. Cloud, Janice (Keith) Klaphake of St. Joseph and Katherine Kressin of St. Cloud.

He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Joan Zabinski; granddaughter Jamiracle Shelton; brother Andrew Zabinski; brothers-in-law Pat Ogg and Duane Jurek.

Diane and her family would like to give special thanks to the CentraCare Cancer Team and the CentraCare Hospice for the exceptional care they provided to Tom.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the CentraCare - Coborn’s Cancer Center are preferred.