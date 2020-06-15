Thomas J. Huls, 74, Avon

October 28, 1945 - June 13, 2020

Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Thomas J. Huls will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Community Country Church in Holdingford. Tom passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Pastor Greggrey A. Valentine will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the Community Country Church in Holdingford. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Tom was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Bernard and Lucille (Yurczyk) Huls. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked as a heavy machine operator for the IUOE Local 49 all of his life. Tom was a member of the St. Stephen Legion Post #221.

He enjoyed ice fishing, yard work, and baseball. Tom also loved the time spent with his family.

Tom is survived by his children, Lisa (Jeff) Stoermann of Holdingford, Kris (Kyle) Darnall of St. Cloud, Tracy (Rick) Winters of Sartell, Amanda (Terry) Pogatchnik of Rice, Matt (Stacy) of Holdingford, Nate (Steph) of Spring Hill, KS, Megan (Steve Lamser) Huls, St. Stephen; 21 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; former wife, Mary Jo; brothers and sisters, Jane (Jack) Opatz of St. Wendel, Daniel (Charolette) of Holdingford, Bernard (Tracy) of Holdingford, Mary Lou (George) Fiedler of St. Stephen, John (Ruth Djonne) of St. Wendel, and Lori (Joe) Westbrock of Shoreview; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and eight infant siblings.