Thomas J. and Ann L. Stone, both 90

May 2, 1934 – July 7, 2024

January 9, 1934 – July 7, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for Thomas J. Stone, age 90, and Ann L. Stone, age 90, who died Sunday at home surrounded by their loving family. The burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Tom was born May 2, 1934, in St. Cloud, MN to Dr. Alvin and Gertrude (Schaefer). He married Ann (Meara) December 27, 1955, at the Church of The Gesu in Milwaukee, WI. Tom served in the US Army Dental Corp for two years. He entered into dental practice in 1959 with his father. Tom was an avid reader, accomplished pianist, jogged 6.2 miles daily until age 85, enjoyed gardening and landscaping.

Ann was born January 9, 1934, in Decatur, IL to John and Cecelia (Muleady) Meara. Ann was a wonderful stay-at-home mother and became the first manager of the John Paul Apartments. She created delicious meals for the family, was an avid bridge player, trustee at St. Boniface and helped create the St. Boniface Campus. She was a member of numerous organizations including the Christian Mothers.

Ann and Tom supported the arts, gave generously to charities, loved to travel and were members of St. Boniface Parish. Their Catholic faith and family were most important to them.

Tom and Ann are survived by their children, Annie (Bob) Thelen, Tom (Judy) Stone, John (Shirl) Stone, Marty (Donna) Stone, Kitty (Stephan) Danckers, Therese (Dan) Tschida, Meggie (Jim) Grygleski; 23 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mary, Gertrude, and Alvin.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Tommy, and Jim.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care of Tom and Ann.