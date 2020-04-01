Thomas F. “Tom” Beutel, 73, Sartell

Died: March 27, 2020

Thomas F. “Tom” Beutel, 73, of Sartell, passed away of natural causes Friday, March 27, 2020. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Tom was born in 1947 to Frank and Eileen Beutel in St. Paul. Tom was the second of seven children and graduated from Mahtomedi High School. After college failed to meet his expectations, Tom dove headfirst into adulthood with a full-time job and a family. Tom married Linda West of Little Falls in 1966 and worked hard to provide for his family. He spent most of his working life in the beverage industry, as a driver, a salesman, and a regional sales manager. Tom retired from Bernick’s in 2009. He was not content to be idle, he began working part-time at Trobec’s Bus Service driving a school bus route and coach. He was currently with Transit Tec. First starting out delivering coach buses across the country and most recently shuttling scheduled pickups at MSP airport back to St. Cloud.

Tom enjoyed every opportunity to meet people and go places, and to spend time with family and friends. Among his favorite activities were spending time with his grandkids, riding his Harley, and going to car shows to admire and talk about classic cars. Tom lived a life of service to his church and family, friends and neighbors, and to the community at large whenever and however he could. His service took many forms, from volunteering to church lector to city planning commissions. He made friends wherever he went, particularly during the many years the family lived in Hinckley. He was a past member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Hinckley and a current member of St. Francis Xavier Parish in Sartell.

Tom is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda; daughter, Tami (Greg) Fosmark of Issaquah, WA; son, Jamie Beutel of Seattle; and son, Jess (Miranda) Beutel of Hinckley; his grandchildren, Elise Fosmark, Thomas Fosmark, Madalyn Loew, and Ivie Beutel; brothers, Robert Beutel, Gerald (Barbara) Beutel, and Greg Beutel; and sisters, Sr. Eileen Beutel, OSB, Therese (Doug) White, and Patti (Jeff) Hallback; brothers-in-law, Robert West, and Glenn (Patty) West; sisters-in-law, Janice (Roy) Hendricks, and Kathy (Bill) Doroff; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins to numerous to mention.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eileen Beutel; father and mother in-law, Dale and Ivie West; sisters-in-law, Betty Anderson and Joyce Preimesberger; and brothers-in-law, John “Bud” West, Wayne West and Dean West.