July 5, 1963 - October 19, 2025

A memorial service will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, October 25, 2025 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Thomas Bevans, 62, of Sartell who unexpectedly passed away at his home on October 19, 2025. Rev. John Gabrielson will officiate.

Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Friday, October 24 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home (St. Cloud – Veterans Drive) and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church.

Tom was born on July 5, 1963, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to James and Jean (Zimmer) Bevans. He was raised in St. Cloud and was a proud Apollo High School graduate. He dedicated 35 years of his life to nursing showing compassion and skill as an LPN for CentraCare Dialysis and Heart Center and most recently for St. Cloud Orthopedics. Beyond his health care career, he found joy serving the community working with Husky Hockey Athletics, NCAA, and West Side Liquor – connecting with others in conversation and laughter.

Tom’s love of sports was unmatched. Whether on the field, at the rink or in the stands - He brought energy and cheers to every game. Golf, baseball, football, and hockey were his passion. He never missed a Bison Football game, a chance to talk sports stats, or an opportunity to support others at their events.

Above all, Tom was a devoted son and brother as well as an incredible father and husband. He beamed with pride anytime he could share stories about Courtney and TJ. He married Linda in June of this year and together they began building a life together.

Tom was known for his warm hugs paired with a tight embrace. He loved a good conversation and connections, over a cold beer while grilling. He was very humble and willing to share his life lessons to help others.

Tom sought any opportunity to bask in the sunshine and to travel to Maui, Hawaii to swim with the sea turtles. He enjoyed shopping, had a strong sense of style and took great pride in his collection of clothes, jewelry, hats and shoes.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, of Sartell; his children, Courtney (Alex) Wensman of Becker and TJ (fiancée Megan) Bevans of Sartell; stepchildren, Erin (Jack) Murnane and their daughter Emilia of Newport, Sarah Voigt of St. Cloud; his brother, Paul Bevans of Ramsey; his cherished dog, Neko, extended family and many beloved friends. Tom will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Jean Bevans, and his former wife and friend, Kari.

To celebrate his love for Hawaii, we welcome a tropical dress code to the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate memorials to family members for unexpected funeral and related expenses. Your presence, love, and kindness mean more than words can express in this time of sudden grief and loss.