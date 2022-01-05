Thomas B. Kramer, 77, Sartell (formerly of Clearwater)

October 23, 1944 – December 30, 2021

Services celebrating the life of Thomas B. Kramer, age 77, of Sartell, formerly of Clearwater will be at a later date. Tom died Thursday December 30, 2021, at the Saint Cloud Hospital. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Tom was born October 23, 1944, in Clearwater to Bernard and Muriel (Braun) Kramer. He was with Dianna Fink for over 30 years. Tom was a Sales man for over 30 years, for Old Dutch. In his retirement, Tom enjoyed living on the lake, ice fishing, fishing, boating and snowmobiling.

He is survived by his spouse of 34 years, Dianna Fink, and Daughter Tracy Greenfield, Ventura, California; Brother and Sisters; Lisa (Wayne) Hoglund, Albertville; Julie (Robert) Martin, Chaska; Kris (William) Malone, Monticello; and Michael (Jodi) Kramer, Clearwater. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Max and Sid Greenfield.

He is preceded in death by parents Bernard and Muriel (Braun) Kramer, Son Kent Kramer, and his brothers; Robert Kramer, William Kramer and Marvin Kramer.

The family of Tom would like to thank the St. Cloud Hospital, and the staff that cared for him.