August 10, 1931 - January 4, 2026

Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Richard G. Schaefer, age 94 of Sartell, will be at 10:30 am Monday, February 16, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. There will be a visitation at 9:30 am prior to the service at the church. Father Tim Baltes will officiate with a reception following. A private family interment will be at Assumption Cemetery. Richard died peacefully in his home on January 4. Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Richard was born August 10, 1931, in the new St. Cloud Hospital, to Richard R. and Hazel M. (Hebert) Schaefer of Albany, MN, on his dad’s 31st birthday, and his parents’ 10th wedding anniversary. He attended St. John's Prep (49ers) and St. John’s University.

Dick met the girl of his dreams, Rita M. Neeb, Sophomore year at St. John’s University and married Rita on June 12, 1954, in Sanborn, MN.

Dick graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in June 1957 with a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) Degree.

In July 1957, Dick entered the U.S. Army Dental Corp. as a 1st Lieutenant, at Ft. Carson, CO. He received an honorable discharge in January 1958. He established a private dental practice in St. Cloud, MN, and not only treated, but became friends with many patients. He retired from his practice August 1, 1993.

Dick was active on the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital and chairman of the committee that built the Dental Assisting school at the St. Cloud Vocational Technical College ("Vo-Tech"). He served a term as a member of the advisory board for St. Ben’s High School and St. John’s Prep. As a member of the state Dental Association, he served on the board of trades and Labs and as a chairman of the West Central District Peer review committee. While a Dentist, Dick and Rita provided dental care through missionary service in Guatemala.

He was the charter president of the St. Cloud Chapter of Sertoma International and a lifetime member since 1961. He also served as District Secretary and Treasurer for the Club.

Dick obtained his pilot's license in August 1965. He then upgraded his license to include commercial and instrument single engine land and sea ratings and held endorsements for skis and complex aircraft. He was a charter member of the St. Cloud Senior Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Squadron and served as a Commander. He was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association and was proud to have flown over 175 youngsters under the Young Eagles program, including grandchildren. He enjoyed many fly-in breakfasts with friends. He loved the freedom and solitude of flying the blue sky until his last flight in July 2016.

Dick enjoyed years of deer, duck, and pheasant hunting with family and friends. He hunted large game in Alaska. He and Rita loved fall fishing on the Gunflint Trail. He spent memorable days with friends and family fishing in northern MN, Canada, Alaska, and on the Mississippi River. The family spent summers at the “Schaefer Cavity” cabin on Grand Lake near Rockville, MN. He commuted 22 miles to and from work by motorcycle on fair weather days. Dick and Rita, and more recently Dick and Geri, traveled extensively to multiple international and U.S. destinations and local venues, where they made new friends and have treasured memories.

Dick was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and a lector in his earlier years.

Richard is survived by his special friend and companion of 11 years, Geri Blais, of Sartell. His children; Laura Garland, Woodbury; Paula (Patrick) McCarthy, St. Paul; Julie (Mark) Toskey, Eden Prairie; Sue (Joe) McNamara, Apple Valley; Tom (Maryann) Schaefer, Maplewood; Mary Schaefer, Ken Caryl, CO; Tim Schaefer, Santa Rosa, CA; Ted Schaefer, USA; Joy (Tony) Harris, La Jolla, CA; 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by Rita, his wife of 58 years (January 17, 2013), his parents, and sister, Carol Haight, and son-in-law Kerry Garland.

A special thank you from the family to the St. Cloud Hospital Hospice nursing staff, especially Stephanie, Jolene, Dean, and Brenda, for the exceptional care they gave to Richard.

Memorials are preferred to the Poor Clares Monastery, Sauk Rapids, MN, and St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Sartell, MN.