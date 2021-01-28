Thomas A. Lyon Sr., 77, St. Cloud

November 27, 1943 - January 26, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna for Thomas A. Lyon Sr., 77, of St. Cloud. Tom passed away peacefully with family by his side on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Mother of Mercy in Albany. Reverend Gregory Mastey will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph and after 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Tom was born on November 27, 1943 in Duluth to Robert and Philemena (Jennette) Lyon. After high school, Tom proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, reaching the rank SP4. Tom returned to the St. Cloud area and was united in marriage to Trudy Christen on April 8, 1967. Tom was employed as a welder with Burlington Northern Railroad for many years. He also was employed with Bingo Emporium, Premier Bingo and later retired from Granite City Armored Car. Tom sang with Company’s Coming Choral Group for many years.

Tom was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He had a special fondness for deer hunting in “The Big Woods” near Baudette. He also enjoyed his vegetable gardens, and in his earlier years, beekeeping.

Tom is survived by his family, Trudy, Tom Jr., Tina (Steven) VanHeel, Patrick (Holly), Daniel (Lori), Teresa (Shawn) LeBlanc, Polly (Terry) Lemon; 22 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and brother, Bob “Butch” (Kathy) Lyon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Mary; grandson, Blaise LeBlanc; and sister, Carlotta Neutzling.

A special thank you to the 3rd Floor Staff at Mother of Mercy for their loving and compassionate care, for listening to Dad’s stories and bringing him chocolate ice cream at 3:00 a.m.

Memorials are preferred.