This Week’s Gas Prices Report is Mixed

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As the nationwide changeover to summer gasoline is now behind us, Gas Buddy says at least one of the three factors that had been causing gas prices to rise over the past couple of months is over.

However, they say refinery maintenance is still going on. The next few weeks should see many refineries wrapping up their work and gasoline output should rise.

Meanwhile, the price of oil moved slightly lower with tensions between Israel and Iran easing a bit.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.29. The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 0.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon.

