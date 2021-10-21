Halloween is a little over a week away and soon pumpkin patches all over Minnesota will be closed until next year. But, one central Minnesota pumpkin patch is closed even earlier than normal.

Grandpa's Pumpkin Patch in St. Joseph announced on their Facebook page that they're officially closed for the 2021 season.

The reason they provided is, "the summer drought finally caught up to us. Thanks to all of our patient customers."

The pumpkin patch is located at 36382 County Road 2.

Minnesota experienced an extreme drought this past summer that took a toll on the growing season.

Several people reacted to the news on Facebook with disappointment because Grandpa's Pumpkin Patch has become a beloved fall tradition in our area.

Shelly Alexander wrote, "oh bummer, we were planning to stop out for our annual goodies. See you next year!"

Allison Watercott Kuklok said, "Bummer! Missed it this year..."

Ashley Ohman commented, "Sorry to hear you had to close for the season already ... those of you who didn't get there yet Triple S Pumpkins is open this weekend still, it's located in Royalton."

Cindy Haman-Howard mentioned, "I was gonna go there this weekend."

Linda Neutz wrote, "Ah shoot. Grace and Benjamin were going to come and see you tomorrow."

If you're still looking for local pumpkin patches open in the area you can check out Triple S Pumpkins in Royalton or Collegeville Orchards in Collegeville. They're both open this weekend.

