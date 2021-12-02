Third Federal Medical Team Arriving To Help Minnesota Hospitals

ST. PAUL -- A third emergency federal medical team is scheduled to arrive in Minnesota to assist area hospitals.

Get our free mobile app

Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday a team of 14 doctors, nurses, and hospital staff from the Department of Health and Human Services will support COVID-19 treatment and patient care a M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Minnesota’s frontline health care workers continue to tirelessly treat patients sick with COVID-19. I am so grateful for their dedication, and I want to thank the Biden Administration for providing emergency staffing support to help the great doctors and nurses at M Heath Fairview Southdale. There are simple things Minnesotans can do to keep themselves safe, healthy, and out of the hospital. Get vaccinated if you haven’t yet. Get your booster if you are due. Get tested and stay home if you feel sick. The last thing Minnesota hospitals need right now is more COVID-19 patients – and the last thing any Minnesotan should want is to be hospitalized with this dire disease.

The team is schedule to arrive Friday and assist hospital staff for at least two weeks.

Earlier this week, Department of Defense emergency staffing teams arrived at HCMC and St. Cloud Hospital to help relieve doctors and nurses who have been treating a spike in hospitalized COVID-19 patients around the state.