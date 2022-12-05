These Quarters Are Worth $20 And Millions Are In Circulation

Even if you are not a coin collector, these quarters may be worth looking for in your change. Seems they are rare because only 2 million of each design were minted in West Point, New York.

So with ten different designs at 2 million each means there are 20 million of these quarters out in circulation. The rare quarters were either minted in 2019 or 2020.

Here's what you should look for;

Quarters minted in 2019 look for these designs on the back;

  • Idaho's Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness
  • Massachusetts' Lowell National Park
  • Guam's War in the Pacific National Park
  • Northern Mariana Islands' American Memorial Park
  • Texas' San Antonio Missions Park

Quarters minted in 2020 look for these designs on the back;

  • National Park of American Samoa
  • U.S. Virgin Island's Salt River Bay
  •  Kansas' Tall Grass Prairie
  • Connecticut's Weir Farm National Historic Site
  • Vermont's Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historic Park

Now flip the quarter over to the front. Right under the In God We Trust you'll find the mint mark. If the mint mark is a congratulationsyou have one of these quarters. Mind you, only those coins in pristine condition with bring $20.

Those in lesser condition could bring you at least some money. Pop them up on EBAY  or visit you local pawn shop and see what you can get.  Personally, being such an extremely small investment, there is really no hurry to cash in right away. Hang onto the quarters because they will increase in value as time goes on. Good luck!

For each state, we've also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight, and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings.

Stacker compiled a list of the 50 biggest retailers in the country, using retail sales data from Kantar, provided by the National Retail Federation.
