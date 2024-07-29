Theresa “Terri” K. Cook, 76, Clear Lake

February 17, 1948 - July 25, 2024

Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Theresa “Terri” K . Cook, 76 who passed away Thursday at her home.

Terri was born February 17, 1948 in Minneapolis to Ernie and Margaret (Shaughnessy) Berndt. She married George Cook in June 1965. She lived most of her life in the Brooklyn Center area before moving to Big Lake and then to Clear Lake. She worked for Target for 15 years in the collections department. Terri was a Big Lake Lioness and was involved with Faith in Action in Becker for many years. She was a hard worker, friendly, always smiling, a good friend, who made friends everywhere she went, was very witty and loved to talk to people and especially enjoyed trips to the casino.

Terri is survived by her daughter, Michelle (Gary) VanBockel of Champlin; son, Chris (Jill) Cook of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Kaela (Marshall) Stark of Forest Lake, Kyle VanBockel of Champlin, Cody Foth of St. Cloud and Cole Cook of Clear Lake; siblings, Larry (Linda) Berndt of St. Bonifacius and Beckie (Dale) Pricket of Pequot Lakes.

She is preceded in death by her parents.