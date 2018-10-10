Theresa “Terri” J. Petron, 90, Long Prairie

July 21, 1928 - October 6, 2018

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 AM Friday, October 12, 2018 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church for Theresa “Terri” J. Petron, 90 of Long Prairie, who passed away Saturday at the CentraCare Hospital. Fr. David Petron will officiate and burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday at the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie and one hour prior to mass. Christian Women will pray the rosary at 5 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Terri was born on July 21, 1928 to Joseph and Marie (Stoetzel) Bernet in Long Prairie. She married Richard “Dick” Petron on August 20, 1949 in Long Prairie. Terri was a member of St. Mary of Mount Carmel. She was involved in many areas of the church such as the church secretary, sang in the choir, taught grade school religion and was a member of Christian Women. She also played violin for the Chamber Orchestra of Long Prairie. Terri was a caring, loving and generous person who had a great sense of humor. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include children, Fr. David Petron of Osakis, Jeanne Petron of Staples, Kathleen (Bob) Shaffer of Staples, Lynn (Hans) Kroll of Long Prairie, Thomas (Cheryl) Petron of Long Prairie, Roderick (Manuela) Petron of Holy Oke, John (Christine) Petron of Long Prairie and Douglas (Cheryl) Petron of McComb Township, MI; 35 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; sisters, Joan Bernet of Edina, Sr. Maurita Bernet of Little Falls, Roseanne (Ray) Stoermann of St. Rose, and Margaret Mary ‘’Peg’’ (Ed) Huffman of Phoenix, AZ; many other family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; grandson, Matthew Shaffer; brother, Joseph; and sister, Agnes.