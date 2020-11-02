Theresa B. Berger, 74, Kimball

January 24, 1946 - October 31, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), MN for Theresa B. Berger, age 74, who died Saturday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. All those attending must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 a.m.- 9:45 a.m. Friday morning at the church.

Theresa was born in Marty, MN to Aloys and Leona (Ficker) Merten. She married Robert Berger May 14, 1966 in Pearl Lake Church.

Theresa worked at Vision Ease and was a member of Holy Cross in Pearl Lake. She enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo and Yahtzee, watching the game show channel, and spending time with her grandkids and family.

Survivors include her son, Dan (Shelly); siblings, Gene (Georgie) Merten, Pete (Sandy) Merten, Marty (Rob) Ahles, Mary (John) Gertken, Tuttie Kotschevar, Patti Shellito, Pam (Ken) Schlagheck, JoAnn (Ken) Krueger; grandchildren, Morgan, Chance, and Aubrey Berger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; son, David; siblings, Betty Merten, Dorothy Gustafson, and Jim Merten.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.