Theodore “Ted” H. Van Grinsven, 85, Sauk Rapids

March 23, 1934 – December 25, 2019

Theodore “Ted” H. Van Grinsven, age 85, Sauk Rapids, MN died Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at St. Cloud Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Mary of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rockville, MN. Visitation will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 PM Thursday at funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Ted was born March 23, 1934 in Onamia, MN to John and Antonette (Vander Heyden) Van Grinsven. He served during the Korean Conflict in the US Navy. Ted married Joan M. Johnson on July 27, 1957 at Holy Cross Church, Onamia, MN. Ted and Joan owned and operated TJ’s Liquor in Rockville, MN; Suburban Racquetball in Rockville, MN; TJ’s on the Cove in Deerwood, MN; TJ’s on the Bay in Annandale, MN; Milaca Dairy Queen, Milaca, MN; TJ’s on the Lake in Frazee, MN and then he retired. His employees became friends. Ted enjoyed playing cards, cribbage, dominos, working on puzzles and going to the casino. He was a member of American Legion Post 557, Deerwood, MN, lifetime member of VFW Post 6992, Sauk Rapids, MN; Onamia Vets Club; founding member and past president of Lions Club in Rockville, MN; former member of the Rockville Fire Department, Knights of Columbus and Mary of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Van Grinsven of Sauk Rapids, MN; children, Susan (Marvin) Molitor of Cold Spring, MN; Sharon (Jim) Dullinger of Ninlchik, AK; Sandy Keller, Sartell, MN; Cindy (Randy) Kleve of Cold Spring, MN; Mark (Deb) Van Grinsven of Beach, ND; brothers, Eugene (Ida) Van Grinsven of Puyallup, WA; Alphonse (Marge) Van Grinsven of Onamia, MN; 11 grandchildren, Ben (Bridget) Molitor, Kyle (Becky) Dullinger, Hannah (Dan) Ayer, Stacie (Ben) Rayl, Tyler (Ashley) Kleve, Kate (Ryan) Bowlin, Travis Kleve, Jordan Molitor, Drew Dietz, Jacob Dietz and Amber Dietz and 16 great grandchildren.

Ted’s family would like to thank the staff of Good Shephard Memory Cottages and St. Cloud VA Medical Center for the wonderful care that they provided not only to our Dad but our whole family – they truly loved our Dad.