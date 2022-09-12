Theodore E. “Teddy” Bruemmer, 71, Richmond

April 20, 1951 - September 9, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at St. Catherine’s Oratory in Farming, MN for Theodore E. “Teddy” Bruemmer, age 71, who died Friday, September 9, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital after a short battle with cancer. Burial will be in the St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14 at St. Catherine’s Oratory in Farming and Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Teddy was born on April 20, 1951, in St. Cloud, MN to Leo and Columbia (Hoeschen) Bruemmer. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Sea Bee from 1970-1974 and then served in the U.S. Army Reserve and MN Army National Guard. Teddy married Donna Rolfes on July 1, 1978, in St. Catherine’s Church, Farming, MN. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, restoring tractors, and helping neighboring farmers with farm work. Teddy was a member of the Albany Pioneer Club, Farming Sportsman’s Club, Albany Knights of Columbus, MN Dark House and Angling Association, MN Plowmens Association, Avon Hills Lions Club, and St. Martin Parish.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; children, Gail (Chris) Fink, Sarah (Michael) Bushman, Cheryl (Christopher) Wehseler, Eugene (Stephanie); grandchildren, Anna, Lila, Clara, Elise, Colette, and Levi; sibings, Mary Lou (Lloyd) Salzl, Gilbert (Judy), Billy, Lloyd (Juanita), Mike (Beth), Rita (Ralph) Vogt, Nellie (Jeff) Mergen, Patti (Terry) Oehrlein, and Roger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Freddy and Jerome.