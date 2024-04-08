Theodore E. “Ted” Plantenberg, 75, St. Cloud

October 30, 1948 - April 4, 2024

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 12, 2024 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Theodore E. “Ted” Plantenberg, 75 of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024 with his family by his side. Deacon Stephen Yanish will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Ted was born on October 30, 1948 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Leander and Delores (Niehaus) Plantenberg. He served his country in the United States Army as a Helicopter Crew Chief during the Vietnam war serving in Korea. Ted married Barbara A. Ireland on August 22, 1970 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. He was employed as a truck driver for Fingerhut, Ruan and Swift Trucking over 40 years retiring in 2010.

Ted is survived by his wife, Barb; daughter, Jessica Kava; grandson, Gordon; and sister, Carol Rothstein.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Tricia and Jennifer; and brother, Ron.