Theft of Speakers in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a storage unit theft on the 500 block of 10th Avenue South. Alicia Mages says the victim indicates speakers were taken along with other items. She says a lot of times the suspects are cutting off the locks.

Mages suggests individuals with storage units should check on them often to see if all their items remain inside. She says this type of activity is happening in numerous communities in the St. Cloud area.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

My conversation with Alicia Mages is available below.