The Weekender: Tonic Sol-Fa, Deuces Wild and More!

Experience snow tubing like never before. Tube with the lights off while lazers, strobes and flashing lights cover the hill at Powder Ridge this weekend. The fire pit will be burning and music will be playing. The concession stand will be open with hot dogs, chips, popcorn, hot cocoa and more! Each tuber will also receive a free glow stick with their ticket! Advance reservations are required at spots are limited. Lazer Tubing is Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

- Friday, December 31st, 6:30 p.m.

- Saturday, January 1st, 6:30 p.m.