The Weekender Throws A Strike With Some Fun Activities
Looking for some out-of-the-ordinary fun for your weekend? The Weekender has you covered with some unique things to do to get out and about from music, to an auto show, and even some reading there is always something going on nearby for every interest. Maybe make yourself a sticky treat too on the grill or just take a nap with Saturday being National S'mores Day & National Lazy Day. Not to mention it is also National Bowling Day, and National Garage Sale Day. If you would like your event included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
Book SwapWaite Park
Do you love to read, and have some treasured books you would like to share? Do you want to get some new reading material in the process? Then, take part in the Book Swap at Fuzzy Loon Designs. Drop off 3 books during normal business hours (10 am – 6 pm) by the end of the day on Friday, then stop out on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and pick out three new to-you books in exchange. Sweet Love Baked Goods will be there with treats and iced coffee to purchase as well. FREE to attend.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- 2
5th Annual Off Road & Jeep ShowSauk Rapids
Head over to Derby Four Wheel Drive, Inc. for this family-friendly event that is sure to get your motor running, whether you have a jeep to show off or you just want to stop out and take it all in. There will be vendor booths, a raffle, and food. They are also accepting donations for area food shelves. FREE to attend, pets are welcome.
Saturday: 12:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
- 3
The Crimson Griffin: A Fantasy Tavern ExperienceSt. Cloud
It’s an evening of fantasy and fun at the Red Carpet Nightclub for this unique experience. They will have merchants on hand selling themed trinkets, a Rock, Paper, Scissors dueling tournament, a costume contest for kids and adults, and specialty drinks. Kids activities run from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. The kids costume contest is at 8:00 p.m. with the adult contest at 11:00 p.m. $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12.,
Friday/Saturday: 5:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m.
- 4
Music at MTs on 8thSt. Cloud
As part of his summer tour, CJ Wilson is playing at MT’s on 8th Saturday night. The Alabama native can play a wide variety of string instruments and brings his unique blend of country to every venue he is at. Elijah Adam will showcase his '70s & '80s Classic Rock Country Show on Sunday too. Hang out on the outdoor patio for some music and stay for some great food like their Oofda Poutine or Cowboy bites.
Saturday: 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- 5
Crazy DaysNisswa
Do you love a good deal and want to see some unique one-of-a-kind shops offering them? Then head up to picturesque Nisswas for their Crazy Days. Goods will line the streets as the crowds go by searching for stellar buys and one-of-a-kind gifts. While there check out the Nisswa Family Fun Center Water Park for the kids.
Friday & Saturday: Normal business hours.