The Weekender: SCSU Athletics, Open Skate and More!
ST. CLOUD -- If you're New Years Resolution is get out more, then check out this weeks central Minnesota entertainment guide. Take the family for an afternoon of ice skating, go to Quarry Park for the annual Moonlight Ski event, catch one of several sporting events happening at St. Cloud State University, enjoy a breakfast with music by the St. Cloud String Quartet, and enjoy the music of Switch at Rollies. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Open SkateSauk Rapids
Take the family out for an afternoon of ice skating. Sports Arena East is holding an open skate event for all ages. From 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. you can skate the ice rink and make lasting memories. Skating cost $5 for adults, $3 for kids and kids 4 and under are free with a paying adult. All kids under 13 must be accompanied by an adult, however the adult does not need to skate. Rental skates are also available but sizes are limited.
Pay at the Door!
- Sunday, January 9th, 12:00 p.m.
- 2
Moonlight SkiQuarry Park
Explore the ski trails inside Quarry Park and Nature Preserve under the stars. The Nordic Ski Club of Central Minnesota is holding their annual Moonlight Ski event Friday. Explore the 4.2 miles of scenic lighted cross country ski trails, warm up with at the bonfire and enjoy some snacks. Parking fees will be waived for the event. Grab the family and come out for a good time Friday night from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, January 7th, 6:00 p.m.
- 3
SCSU AthleticsSt. Cloud
You can support your local college sports teams this weekend at St. Cloud State University. The SCSU Men's and Women's basketball teams and Women's Hockey teams are all playing at home this weekend. The Men's hockey team was supposed to play but had to postpone the game due to COVID issues with Minnesota Duluth. The Men's basketball teams will play at Hallenbeck Hall Friday and Saturday afternoon, followed by the Women's team. Then just down the street you can watch the women's hockey team play at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center mid-afternoon. Ticket prices vary between $5-$25 depending on which game you would like to attend. First games begin at 3:00 p.m. on Friday night and 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, January 7th, 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, January 8th, 1:00 p.m.
- 4
St. Cloud String QuartetSt. CloudEnjoy a delightfully-different breakfast at Jules’ Bistro accompanied by the incredible sounds of the St. Cloud String Quartet! This highly trained group of musicians has developed a strong and varied reputation for musical excellence. While enjoying the music is free reservations are encouraged as the dining room fills up fast on music mornings.To reserve your spot call 320-252-7125.- Saturday, January 8th, 9:00 a.m.
- 5
SwitchSauk Rapids
Rollie's will be rocking this weekend as Switch will be playing on the main stage Saturday night. The band will take the stage at 8:00 p.m. and rock until midnight. Grab your friends, and make a night of it with good food, music and fun.
NO COVER CHARGE
- Saturday, January 8th, 8:00 p.m.