The Weekender: Ragamala, Newsies, Laser Light Tubing and More!

Local theatergoers can "Seize the Day" with another lively performance by the GREAT Theatre company beginning this weekend. Newsies is a Tony Award-winning musical based on the 1992 film of the same name. It draws inspiration from the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899 in New York City. The production is directed and choreographed by Twin Cities-based theater veteran and features the singing and dancing of 28 cast members scored by a full, live orchestra. Tickets for the show start at $38 and show times are Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

- Thursday, February 6th, 7:30 p.m.

- Friday, February 7th, 7:30 p.m.

- Saturday, February 8th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

- Sunday, February 9th, 2:00 p.m.