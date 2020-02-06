The Weekender: Ragamala, Newsies, Laser Light Tubing and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is a ton of fun and family friendly events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Catch a cultural dance show with Ragamala, check out GREAT's version of The Newsies, head to Little Falls for I.C.E Fest, hear the local talent of Pastiche and let the kids run wild at Powder Ridge. Read more in The Weekender!
Ragamala Dance CompanySt. Joseph
Experience Indian dance in a visually stunning form this weekend. Ragamala Dance Company is a Minneapolis-based company celebrated for pairing Western aesthetic with an Indian ethos. This program uses lush choreography, striking imagery and live music to delve into themes of ecstasy, longing and transcendence in Hindu and Sufi thought. Tickets for the show are $30 and showtime begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gorecki Family Theater on the College of St. Benedict.
- Saturday, February 8th, 7:30 p.m.
Disney's NewsiesSt. Cloud
Local theatergoers can "Seize the Day" with another lively performance by the GREAT Theatre company beginning this weekend. Newsies is a Tony Award-winning musical based on the 1992 film of the same name. It draws inspiration from the real-life Newsboy Strike of 1899 in New York City. The production is directed and choreographed by Twin Cities-based theater veteran and features the singing and dancing of 28 cast members scored by a full, live orchestra. Tickets for the show start at $38 and show times are Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m.
- Thursday, February 6th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, February 7th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, February 8th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, February 9th, 2:00 p.m.
I.C.E FestLittle Falls
Enjoy a winter event in Little Falls this weekend. I.C.E Fest is a family friendly even that helps raise funds for hungry children. The day's events include curling, figure skating, nordic skiing, and a world record attempt for the largest ice carousel. Raffle tickets will be available for $10 each. The event is free to attend and will take place on Green Prairie Fish Lake in Little Falls at 10:00 a.m.
- Saturday, February 8th, 10:00 a.m.
PasticheCollegeville
You can see the very talented music faculty at CSB/SJU perform this weekend. Each year they coordinate their schedules to perform together as the ensemble Pastiche. Programs feature a wide range of instrumental and vocal music from the Baroque to the 21st century. They're always searching for those special gems - rarities and lesser known music that fit perfectly into non-traditional recital programs. The show is always different and always enjoyable. Tickets are just $12 and show time begins Friday at 8:00 p.m. at the Stephen B Humphrey Theater.
- Friday, February 7th, 8:00 p.m.
Laser Light TubingKimball
Glide down the slopes of Powder Ridges under the glow of the neon lights. The Laser Light Tubing event is back again this weekend. The lights will be flashing, the music will be rocking and the fire will be roaring. Tickets are $23 a person and this event sells out fast. Kids must be at least 4 years old for tubing. The fun starts at 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 8th, 8:00 p.m.