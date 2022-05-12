The Weekender: Pamela McNeil, Reefer Madness and More!
ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do with the family, let us help you with what's happening around central Minnesota. Enjoy listening to Pamela McNeil perform at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique theatre experience with Reefer Madness at the Red Carpet, rock out with the 90s Alternative Rock Tribute at Pioneer Place, enjoy some free music at Wilson Park and listen to the Minneapolis Guitar Quartet. Read more in The Weekender!
Pamela McNeilSt. Cloud
Pamela McNeil will be entertaining audiences this week in downtown St. Cloud. McNeil is holding a Record Release Concert at the Paramount Theatre Saturday. Her seventh solo recording finds her going back to her songwriting roots on piano. This official record release concert will feature a full band made up of some of the Midwest’s finest talent. Expect her signature writing on new songs, laced with traces of her piano heroes. Tickets are $22 and seats are still available. Show time begins at 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 14th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 14th, 7:30 p.m.
Reefer MadnessSt. CloudCatch a unique theatrical performance this weekend taking stage at the Red Carpet Nightclub. Reefer Madness: The Musical features a clean-cut kid from a stand-up American family falls prey to marijuana, his descent into the pit is filled with jazz, sex and violence. Now this show is for mature audiences and tickets are just $25. Show times are Friday and Saturday both at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.- Friday, May 13th, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- Saturday, May 14th, 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
90s Alternative Rock TributeSt. Cloud
Rock out to some of your favorite bands of the late 90s. Pioneer Place Theatre is holding A Tribute to Alternative Rock ‘95-’99. The show will feature music by The Wallflowers, Oasis, Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, Alanis, Smashing Pumpkins, Foo Fighters, Matchbox 20 & more. Tickets for the show are just $26 and showtime runs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
- Friday, May 13th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, May 13th, 7:30 p.m.
Homegrown FestivalSt. Cloud
You are invited to a free community concert in St. Cloud Friday night. The band the Honey Badgers will be playing at Wilson Park starting at 6:30 p.m. The concert is part of the Bernick's Family Fitness Series. You are asked to bring your lawn chair to sit and enjoy the concert. There is also going to be a Makers Market for local artisans starting at 4:30 p.m. and running until 8:00 p.m. The Little Sprouts 1K kids run starts at 6:00 p.m. and the 5K run and 2 mile walk both start at 6:15 p.m. Registration is still open for runs/walk, the entry fee is just $5 a person.
- Friday, May 13th, 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, May 13th, 4:00 p.m.
Minneapolis Guitar QuartetSt. Cloud
Watch a group of guitar players that have been captivating audiences throughout the United States, Europe and Asia. The Minneapolis Guitar Quartet, along with guest flutist Linda Chatterton, will offer an exciting program featuring tango music from Argentina, folk music from Finland, and dance music from Spain and Brazil. The concert is free but you're asked to get a ticket to reserve your seat. This is part of the Paramount Theatre's 101 series. Show time is Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, May 15th, 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, May 15th, 3:00 p.m.