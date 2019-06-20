The Weekender: Music in the Gardens, Pet Walk and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out an enjoy several fun and exciting events happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out the Fifth Ave Live entertainment in downtown St. Cloud, listen to local musician Anderson Daniels at Molitors, join the Pet Walk at Lake George, see Music in the Gardens and party in St. Augusta. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Fifth Ave LiveSt. Cloud
Enjoy some live outdoor music Thursday night in downtown St. Cloud. The Fifth Ave Live concert series is back for another week featuring the unique and upbeat music of Aksel Krafnick. He plays a mix of cover songs and originals. The music runs from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. along Fifth Avenue in downtown St. Cloud. The concert is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, June 20th, 5:00 p.m.
- 2
Anderson DanielsSauk Rapids
Hear the musical talents of a singer born and raised in Minnesota. Anderson Daniels will be playing at Molitor's Quarry as part of their Live Friday Night Entertainment. The Country Singer/Songwriter released his first EP "Heartland" back in 2018 and saw it peak at #18 on the iTunes Country Charts.The event is free to get in and the music starts at 6:30 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, June 21st, 6:30 p.m.
- 3
Pet WalkSt. Cloud
Enjoy a fun Saturday morning with your pets at Lake George this weekend. Firefighters with PTSD is holding a Pet Walk to help raise funds to provide service dogs for first responders and veterans dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The nonprofit's geal is to place 2-4 service dogs each year with a veteran or first responder to help improve their quality of life. Cost to attend is $20 per adult, $10 for kids 13 and older and free for pets and kids 12 and under. Money raised from this event will go directly to our nonprofit.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Saturday, June 22nd, 9:00 a.m.
- 4
Music in the GardenSt. Cloud
Enjoy a concert by the Mississippi River this weekend. Music in the Gardens is being held sunday afternoon near the Gazebo in Munsinger Gardens. This weekends concert features Random Road. All concerts are fee and there will be root beer floats for sale for $1. Music starts at 3:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
-Sunday, June 23rd, 3:00 p.m.
- 5
St. Augusta FestivalSt. Augusta
Party in St. Augusta this weekend as they celebrate their annual festival. All events are at St. Mary Help of Christians Church. Some of the events include a 5K run, silent auction, live music and food and beer garden. The event runs Saturday 8am-8pm and Sunday 10am-4pm. The event is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, June 22nd, 8:00 a.m.
- Sunday, June 23rd, 10:00 a.m.