The Weekender: Music in the Gardens, Pet Walk and More!

Enjoy a fun Saturday morning with your pets at Lake George this weekend. Firefighters with PTSD is holding a Pet Walk to help raise funds to provide service dogs for first responders and veterans dealing with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. The nonprofit's geal is to place 2-4 service dogs each year with a veteran or first responder to help improve their quality of life. Cost to attend is $20 per adult, $10 for kids 13 and older and free for pets and kids 12 and under. Money raised from this event will go directly to our nonprofit.

- Saturday, June 22nd, 9:00 a.m.