THE WEEKENDER: Jam-Packed Weekend With Something For Everyone!
This weekend is jam-packed with activities for all interests and ages! Demo Derby's and Motorcycle Rides, Dog Walks to Spud Fest on top of both Granite City Days and Rivers Rapid days make this weekend one for the books!!
LET'S GO!!!
- 1
Chaos in ClearwaterSilver Bullet Saddle Club
The Silver Bullet Saddle Club
is proud to bring you
Chaos in Clearwater Demo Derby!
This event will be held at our club grounds in Clearwater.
Friday June 23rd, 2023 at 7pmClasses:
Stock Mini Vans
Mighty Mini's
Bolt Chain Compact
1/2 ton Trucks
Full Size Limited Weld
Saturday June 24th, 2023 at 5pm
Classes:
Youth
Weld Compact
2-Man Van
Limited Weld Trucks
80's Chain
Dance with the World's Nuttiest DJ Chopper following Saturday's Performance
- 2
2nd Annual Pizza and Pups Dog WalkBecker Pizza DepotBecker Pizza Pub will be hosting the 2nd Annual Pizza & Pups Dog Walk to support Ruff Start Rescue!
Pre-registration starts May 1st or you can register on the day of.
There are some great local businesses sponsoring the walk to make it as enjoyable and help ensure that all the money raised goes to Ruff Start Rescue!
- 3
Big Lake Spud FestBig Lake
Join us at Big Lake Spud Fest
June 22-25, 2023
Big Lake Spud Fest is a 4-day community celebration FULL of entertainment, food and family fun!
- 4
St. Cloud Children's Home Motorcycle FundraiserFlintstone's Bar - Clearwater
Kickstands up at 11:30!