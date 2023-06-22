THE WEEKENDER: Jam-Packed Weekend With Something For Everyone!

THE WEEKENDER: Jam-Packed Weekend With Something For Everyone!

Photo by Chris Kofoed on Unsplash
loading...

This weekend is jam-packed with activities for all interests and ages! Demo Derby's and Motorcycle Rides, Dog Walks to Spud Fest on top of both Granite City Days and Rivers Rapid days make this weekend one for the books!!

LET'S GO!!!

  • 1

    Chaos in Clearwater

    Silver Bullet Saddle Club

    The Silver Bullet Saddle Club

    is proud to bring you

    Chaos in Clearwater Demo Derby!

    This event will be held at our club grounds in Clearwater. 

    Friday June 23rd, 2023 at 7pm

    Classes:  

    Stock Mini Vans

    Mighty Mini's

    Bolt Chain Compact

    1/2 ton Trucks

    Full Size Limited Weld

    Saturday June 24th, 2023 at 5pm

    Classes: 

    Youth

    Weld Compact

    2-Man Van

    Limited Weld Trucks

    80's Chain

    Dance with the World's Nuttiest DJ Chopper following Saturday's Performance

    Photo by Chris Kofoed on Unsplash
    loading...
  • 2

    2nd Annual Pizza and Pups Dog Walk

    Becker Pizza Depot
    Becker Pizza Pub will be hosting the 2nd Annual Pizza & Pups Dog Walk to support Ruff Start Rescue!

    Pre-registration starts May 1st or you can register on the day of.

    There are some great local businesses sponsoring the walk to make it as enjoyable and help ensure that all the money raised goes to Ruff Start Rescue!

    Photo by leonides ruvalcabar on Unsplash
    loading...
  • 3

    Big Lake Spud Fest

    Big Lake

    Join us at Big Lake Spud Fest

    June 22-25, 2023

    Big Lake Spud Fest is a 4-day community celebration FULL of entertainment, food and family fun! 

    loading...
  • 4

    St. Cloud Children's Home Motorcycle Fundraiser

    Flintstone's Bar - Clearwater

    Kickstands up at 11:30!

    loading...
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON