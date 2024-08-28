The Weekender Hits The Beach For A Couple Days Off
It is time to hit the beach with The Weekender. Once again coming to you with a list of some ideas for weekend activities. You have a three-day holiday weekend so there is no reason to not get out and enjoy the nice weather. It is a wide mix of events this week some crafting, bingo, and more fall festivals to attend. Friday is National Beach Day and Toasted Marshmallow Day so maybe have a Smore while you are tanning on the beach which would also get you in on Saturday for National Eat Outside Day. And don't forget the Minnesota Renaissance Festival starts on Saturday and runs through September 29th.
- 1
Craft FairsSt. Cloud & Richmond
Gear up for the Little Falls and Rice craft fairs with two unique craft fairs of local items from leather to candles to food there is sure to be something for everyone. Both fairs are Free to attend. The Granite City Bizarre Bazaar is at Pantown Park from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and there is also Cozy’s Labor Day Craft Sale in Richmond from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Bizarre Bazaar is Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Cozy's Craft Sale is Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- 2
Coffee & BingoFoley
It’s time for B I N G O at Brewed Gems in Foley. They will take all comers, seasoned Bingo pros, or just casual gamers looking for some fun. Of course, they will have prizes and you can sample some of their delicious coffee while there.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- 3
St. Rose Fall FestivalSt. Rosa
If you are looking for one more fall festival to end your summer then St. Rosa is the place for you on Saturday. The St. Rose Fall Festival will have teen and adult games, food, a bean bag tournament, a quilt auction, a raffle, and live music from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. by JMD3.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- 4
Corn FestShakopee
Summer is winding down but there is still time to take in the summer staple of sweet corn. Head down to Valley Fair in Shakopee for an “a-maize-ing” good time. The annual event has live local music, games, and of course tons of corn on the cob. The best part is the event is free with fair admission so you can take in all the fun of the theme park, plus the deliciousness of the corn.
Wednesday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Monday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- 5
Classic Car Show & Swap MeetSunburg
Head down the road past New London on County Road 9 to the 15th Annual Trolls Classic Car Show and Swap meet. You can see loads of classic automobiles, check out their craft area, and have plenty of fair-type food. The show is at the Community Center and is FREE to attend for spectators, $10 Fee if you want to enter a car.
Monday (Labor Day): 9:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.