The Weekender Hits The Beach For A Couple Days Off

Gear up for the Little Falls and Rice craft fairs with two unique craft fairs of local items from leather to candles to food there is sure to be something for everyone. Both fairs are Free to attend. The Granite City Bizarre Bazaar is at Pantown Park from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and there is also Cozy’s Labor Day Craft Sale in Richmond from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Bizarre Bazaar is Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Cozy's Craft Sale is Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.