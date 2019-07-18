The Weekender: Friday Night Paddle, Racing and More!

2

Enjoy a night on the Rum River with a short Canoe and Kayak Run. The Friday Night Paddle will take you from Riverside Park in Princeton to the Princeton Golf Course. Canoes and Kayaks are available for rent or bring your own. Rentals are $25 for a Kayak, $40 for a 2 Person Canoe and $10 for bringing your own boat. All participants must sign a waiver and attend a 10 minute safety meeting prior to entering the river. Life Jackets are required. Children 15 and younger MUST be accompanied by an adult on the river. Please check-in 30 minutes prior to event start time which is 5:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE for ticket information!

- Friday, July 19th, 5:00 p.m.