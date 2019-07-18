The Weekender: Friday Night Paddle, Racing and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out and about this weekend with lots of fun activities around central Minnesota. You can hear some music in Barden Park, take a trip on the Rum River with Friday Night Paddle, enjoy some win at Milner Heritage Winery, listen to some old tunes in Avon, and check out some fast cars at Granite City Speedway. Read more in The Weekender!
Music in Barden ParkSt. Cloud
Make your way to St. Cloud State University for a night of live music and fun. The Music in Barden Park concert series is back again for another week. This weeks musical entertainment features the Meire Grove Band. Barden Park is located between Fourth and Fifth avenues and Seventh and Eighth streets South in St. Cloud. It is the oldest park in the City of St. Cloud and was actually a park before St. Cloud was a city. There will be root beer floats available for purchase. The fun starts Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, July 18th, 7:30 p.m.
Friday Night PaddlePrinceton
Enjoy a night on the Rum River with a short Canoe and Kayak Run. The Friday Night Paddle will take you from Riverside Park in Princeton to the Princeton Golf Course. Canoes and Kayaks are available for rent or bring your own. Rentals are $25 for a Kayak, $40 for a 2 Person Canoe and $10 for bringing your own boat. All participants must sign a waiver and attend a 10 minute safety meeting prior to entering the river. Life Jackets are required. Children 15 and younger MUST be accompanied by an adult on the river. Please check-in 30 minutes prior to event start time which is 5:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, July 19th, 5:00 p.m.
10th Anniversary FestivalKimball
The Millner Heritage Vineyard and Winery is celebrating their 10th Anniversary. The two day festival tours, live music, craft vendors, food trucks and lot of wine. The event starts at 11:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Come out and have a great time with lots of good central Minnesota produced wine.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, July 20th, 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, July 21st, 11:00 a.m.
Pickin' and Grinnin'Avon
Make your way to Avon for a night of old time tunes. You can enjoy live music at the Pavillion at the Wobegon Trail head as musicians pick and sing some of your favorite old tunes for a few hours. Bring a lawn chair and relax.
The event is free!
- Sunday, July 21st, 2:00 p.m.
Sunday Night RacingSauk Rapids
Check out some fast cars right here in central Minnesota. The Granite City Speedway in Sauk Rapids is holding Sunday night racing. The pits open at 4:00 p.m. followed by the Grandstand at 5:30 p.m. then the cars burn some rubber starting at 6:30 p.m. Take advantage of a great family entertainment event right in your own backyard. Cost to get in is $13 per person.
TICKETS AT THE GATE!
- Sunday, July 21st, 6:30 p.m.