The Weekender: Food Fair, Laser Tag, Concerts and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out and enjoy your Labor Day weekend on a high note before the new school year begins. Get a taste of the State Fair at the Fair Food Fest at Crossroads, enjoy some music in Sauk Rapids, tour different breweries around the state, and let the kids burn off some energy at Summerland Fun Park or Blacklight Adventures. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Miller's Big 'Fair Food Fest'St. Cloud
The taste of the Minnesota State Fair is coming to you this weekend! Miller Concession Inc. is bringing 'Fair Food Fest' back to St. Cloud. Several delicious treats out of a food truck will be in the parking lot of Crossroads Center. The event runs through Sunday and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day!
PAY AT THE FOOD STANDS!
- Thursday, September 2nd, 11:00 a.m.
- Friday, September 3rd, 11:00 a.m.
- Saturday, September 4th, 11:00 a.m.
- Sunday, September 5th, 11:00 a.m.
- 2
Rock the RiversideSauk Rapids
The inaugural Rock the Riverside summer concert series in Sauk Rapids wraps up Thursday. This weeks opening act is Kris Vox taking the stage at 5:30 p.m. followed up the headliner Menace beginning at 7:00 p.m. This is a free concert so grab your friends or family and make your way to newest outdoor entertainment venue in Sauk Rapids!
EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELED!
- 3
Brewery Bus TourSt. CloudSpend a day drinking beer at different Minnesota breweries. Pantown Brewing his hosting a Brewery Bus Tour this Sunday. For this round the tour will visit Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative, Unmapped Brewing, and Hayes Public House! Each venue is offering up special discounts on beer for everyone on the bus. They will also be providing food for everyone at the second location. Space is limited so book your tickets early! This is a 21 plus event. The bus will depart promptly at 10:30am, and return to Pantown roughly around 7pm.CLICK HERE for tickets!- Sunday, September 5th, 10:30 a.m.
- 4
Summerland Fun ParkSt. Cloud
Take the family for an afternoon of fun at one of St. Cloud's hidden gems. Summerland Fun Park offers something for the whole family from go karts, mini golf, bumper boats, water slide and more! Tickets prices will vary but there is no shortage of fun. Summerland is located off of Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids. The park is open from noon to 8:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket prices!
- Open from Noon-8:00 p.m. daily
- 5
Blacklight AdventuresSt. Cloud
Let the kids burn off some energy while having a little fun. Blacklight Adventures is a wonderful entertainment venue for kids and adults. You can navigate your way through one of their Escape Rooms, check out their virtual reality rooms or take on your friends in their 3,000 square-foot laser tag arena. Costs will vary per activity, but the memories shared will be priceless.
CLICK HERE to reserve your time!
- Thursday, September 2nd, 3:00 p.m.
- Friday, September 3rd, 3:00 p.m.
- Saturday, September 4th, 10:00 a.m.
- Sunday, September 5th, 12:00 p.m.