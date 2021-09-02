The Weekender: Food Fair, Laser Tag, Concerts and More!

1

The taste of the Minnesota State Fair is coming to you this weekend! Miller Concession Inc. is bringing 'Fair Food Fest' back to St. Cloud. Several delicious treats out of a food truck will be in the parking lot of Crossroads Center. The event runs through Sunday and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day!

PAY AT THE FOOD STANDS!

- Thursday, September 2nd, 11:00 a.m.

- Friday, September 3rd, 11:00 a.m.

- Saturday, September 4th, 11:00 a.m.

- Sunday, September 5th, 11:00 a.m.