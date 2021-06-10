The Weekender: Drive By Art Show, Caramel Roll Ride and More

4

A free grass roots artist event is being held this weekend throughout St. Cloud. The Drive-By Art Show is an opportunity for local artists of all skill levels to desgin, set-up and create a display in their own yard, which the public can enjoy from a distance. This event is to help inginte the communities appreciation for art after so many events, shows and festivals were canceled over the last year. This is a free event and will run from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maps of where to find these wonderful art displays are available at Flat Iron Nutrition, Buddah Glass, Hardware Hank and Rock Creek Coffee House. This is the first of three events being held this summer.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Saturday, June 12th, 12:00 p.m.