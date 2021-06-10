The Weekender: Drive By Art Show, Caramel Roll Ride and More
ST. CLOUD — Don't have weekend plans just yet, check out this weeked edition of The Weekender to get a few ideas. Lace up your shoes for the Homegrown 5K, enjoy a theater production of Into the Woods at Saint John's Prep, hit the Lake Wobegon Trail with the Caramel Roll Ride, enjoy some works of art with the Drive-by Art Show and enjoy some music and flowers in Musinger Clemens Gardens. Read more in The Weekender!
Homegrown 5KSt. Cloud
Grab your friends, family or do it for yourself, The Homegrown 5K is this Friday at Wilson Park. The event includes a 5K run, along with a 2 mile walk or the Little Sprouts 1K kids run. There will also be a farmers market and craft fair for you to check out as you cool down from your race. Registration is just $5 per person and runs through Friday morning. The race will start at 5:00 p.m. and the entire event goes until 8:00 p.m.
- Friday, June 11th, 5:00 p.m.
Into the WoodsCollegeville
Fairy tales are coming to life on the Saint John's Preparatory School outdoor stage! The school's talented theatre department is presenting "Into the Woods" which ironically will be held in the woods. This thrilling show is sure to be a hit with your whole family featuring everything from outstanding music, acting and hijinks. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for students. Show times run Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, June 10th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, June 11th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, June 12th, 7:30 p.m.
Caramel Roll RideAlbany
Travel along the Lake Wobegon Trail with this annual “Beginning of Summer” ride. The Lake Wobegon Trail Association is holding their Caramel Roll Ride this Saturday. Choose to go east to Avon, Collegeville or St Joseph, west to Freeport, and of course, north to Holdingford and the covered bridge, then on the Soo Line Trail to Bowlus and Blanchard Dam on the Mississippi River. As always, the best caramel rolls you can find will be available at all the rest stops along the way. Pre-registration is $25 or day of registartion is $30. Check is from 8-10a.m. at the Albany trailhead.
- Saturday, June 12th, 8:00 a.m.
Drive By Art ShowSt. Cloud
A free grass roots artist event is being held this weekend throughout St. Cloud. The Drive-By Art Show is an opportunity for local artists of all skill levels to desgin, set-up and create a display in their own yard, which the public can enjoy from a distance. This event is to help inginte the communities appreciation for art after so many events, shows and festivals were canceled over the last year. This is a free event and will run from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maps of where to find these wonderful art displays are available at Flat Iron Nutrition, Buddah Glass, Hardware Hank and Rock Creek Coffee House. This is the first of three events being held this summer.
- Saturday, June 12th, 12:00 p.m.
Music in the GardensSt. Cloud
Enjoy live music in a beautiful atmosphere. The Munsinger Clemens Botanical Society is kicking off their summer Music in the Gardens series Sunday. Spend your afternoon listening to great live, local musical talent, while strolling through the gardens right next to the Mississippi River. All concerts are free to attend the to Botanical Society will again be selling root beer floats for $1. This weeks musical guest is Seaborn and the concert will begin at 3:00 p.m.
- Sunday, June 13th, 3:00 p.m.