The Weekender: Dali Quartet, Maple Syrup Festival and More!
ST. CLOUD — Get out an have some fun with several activities planed around central Minnesota. Check out the musical talents of Dali Quartet, hear two sisters known as FAARROW sing at Paramount Theatre, enjoy the Maple Syrup festival at St. John's, check out the SCAR Dolls at River's Edge Convention Center, and see the SCSU 2019 Cabaret Variety Show. Read more in The Weekender!
Dali QuartetCollegeville
Today's freshest voice in Classical and Latin-American music is coming to Collegeville. The Dalí Quartet features all Latin composers to create an extraordinary evening of strings that takes you on a journey of rhythm and exploration. This music will celebrate the sounds from Mexico, Argentina, Puerto Rico and Brazil. Tickets for the show are $27 for general admission, $24 for seniors and $15 for youth. Show time begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stephen B. Humphrey Theater.
- Friday, March 29th, 7:30 p.m.
FAARROWSt. Cloud
Two sisters from Somalia and putting their vocal talents on display at the Paramount Theatre this weekend. FAARROW fuses African rhythms with modern production resulting in a drum-heavy fusion of world, hip-hop and pop music. The sisters released their first EP back in 2016 and are working on a new album set for release later this year. Tickets for the show are just $10 and free for kids and students who show their student ID. Show time starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Saturday, March 30th, 7:30 p.m.
Maple Syrup FestivalSt. John's University
One of the most popular events of the year is back again this weekend at St. John's University. The Outdoor University team will be collecting sap, cooking syrup and making hot maple syrup sundaes for the whole family Saturday. This outdoor event even includes horse-drawn rides, demonstrations and more. Activities run from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Abbey Arboretum. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 4-17 and free for kids 3 and under.
- Saturday, March 30th, 11:00 a.m.
SCAR DollsSt. Cloud
The SCAR Dolls are getting ready for their first bout of the season this weekend. They will face Fargo-Moorhead at the River's Edge Convention Center. The games are always a family-friendly event and this time the SCAR Dolls are partnering with Capital One to provide activity packs for the kids and snack vouchers for the first 150 families in the doors. Tickets are $10 pre-sale at Granite City Comics & Games, Skatin' Place & Uff-Da Records or $13 at the door. Kids 10 and under get in free. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and first whistle blows at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, March 30th, 6:00 p.m.
SCSU Cabaret Variety ShowSt. Cloud
Come watch a show full of entertainment by college students at St. Cloud State University this weekend. The SCSU Concert Choir presents is holding their 2019 Cabaret Variety Show and Silent Auction Sunday. Enjoy an evening of fun entertainment, win prizes from the silent auction. The silent auction starts at 6:00 p.m. and the show follows at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be found at the door at Pioneer Place and are free for SCSU students and faculty, $5 for non-SCSU students and $10 for general public.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Sunday, March 31st, 6:00 p.m.