The Weekender: Dali Quartet, Maple Syrup Festival and More!

The SCAR Dolls are getting ready for their first bout of the season this weekend. They will face Fargo-Moorhead at the River's Edge Convention Center. The games are always a family-friendly event and this time the SCAR Dolls are partnering with Capital One to provide activity packs for the kids and snack vouchers for the first 150 families in the doors. Tickets are $10 pre-sale at Granite City Comics & Games, Skatin' Place & Uff-Da Records or $13 at the door. Kids 10 and under get in free. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and first whistle blows at 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

TICKETS AT THE DOOR!

- Saturday, March 30th, 6:00 p.m.