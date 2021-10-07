The Weekender: Boo at the Zoo, St. Cloud Norsemen and More!

See all the Ghouls, Goblins and animals this weekend at the Hemker Park and Zoo! The zoo is putting on their annual Spooktacular celebration Boo at the Zoo. Walk the grounds in costume, check out the amazing animals and do a little Trick or Treating for the kids. This event is rain or shine so mark your calendar for an entire day of fun and games! Plus show up in costume and you will get discounted admission of $13 at the door. The event begins at 10:00 a.m.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

