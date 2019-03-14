The Weekender: Board Game Saturday, Ring of Kerry and More!
ST. CLOUD — You can find something fun for everyone in the family this St. Patrick's Day weekend around central Minnesota. Hear the sounds of Jazz music of Delfeayo Marsalis in St. Joseph, feel the luck of the Irish with the Ring of Kerry and Battlelegs, check out some local young talent at the Stars of the Storm event and play a board game with the kids at Board Game Saturday at the Stearns History Museum. Read more in The Weekender!
Delfeayo MarsalisSt. Joseph
It's going to feel like bourbon street in St. Joseph this weekend. Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra will be bringing their New Orleans musical heritage to central Minnesota. The Jazz orchestra has been playing together for about 10 years and has toured internationally with their stellar soloists and Southern charm. Tickets for the show are $27 for general admission, $24 for seniors and $15 for students. The music begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside Escher Auditorium on the College of St. Benedict's.
Saturday, March 16th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 16th, 7:30 p.m.
Ring of KerrySt. Cloud
The luck of the Irish is coming to the Paramount Theatre this weekend. The Ring of Kerry will be performing along with a large troupe of Irish Dancers Saturday. This group with fill the venue with amazing Celtic music you can't help but tap your toes too. Ticket for the show start at $20. Show time starts at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 16th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, March 16th, 7:30 p.m.
BattlelegsLittle Falls
Get your St. Patrick's Day Celebration started early in Little Falls this weekend. Battlelegs is a group of three friends who started as a garage band, and grew out of their newfound love of Celtic music. The group is a perfect blend of comedy, energy, memorable stories and more. The show will take place at the Great River Arts center in Little Falls on Friday. Tickets are just $12 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Friday, March 15th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 15th, 7:30 p.m.
Stars of the StormSauk Rapids
support District 47 student classrooms through the Sauk Rapids-Rice Education Foundation. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.
Friday, March 15th, 6:00 p.m.
- Friday, March 15th, 6:00 p.m.
Board Game SaturdaySt. Cloud
Grab the family and make your way to the Stearns History Museum for a day of board games. Board Game Saturday allows you to play a mix of different board games, including a vintage board game about St. Cloud and even learn a little history about each game. You will even get a chance to walk away with a prize. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Cost is $7 for adults and $3 for kids.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, March 16th, 11:00 a.m.