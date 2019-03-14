The Weekender: Board Game Saturday, Ring of Kerry and More!

1

It's going to feel like bourbon street in St. Joseph this weekend. Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra will be bringing their New Orleans musical heritage to central Minnesota. The Jazz orchestra has been playing together for about 10 years and has toured internationally with their stellar soloists and Southern charm. Tickets for the show are $27 for general admission, $24 for seniors and $15 for students. The music begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. inside Escher Auditorium on the College of St. Benedict's.

