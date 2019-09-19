The Weekender: Black Violin, Chicago, Broken Fiddle and More!

2

Back by popular demand the group Black Violin will be playing in central Minnesota this weekend. Wil B and Kev Marcus are two classically trained violinists who smash musical stereotypes with their high-energy fusion of classical, hip-hop, blues and R&B. The duo has collaborated with stars such as P. Diddy, 50 Cent, Tom Petty, and has performed sold out shows at the Kennedy Center. They are also kicking off a new album and tour right her in central Minnesota and this is the only place to catch them live. Tickets for the show $32 for general admission and $15 for students. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. inside Escher Auditorium.

- Saturday, September 21st, 7:30 p.m.