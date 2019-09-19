The Weekender: Black Violin, Chicago, Broken Fiddle and More!
ST. CLOUD — You will fine lots of musical talent happening around central Minnesota this weekend. You can enjoy the German celebration Oktoberfest at Beaver Island Brewing, check out the violin duo Black Violin in St. Joseph, hear Chicago the Musical at the Paramount Theatre, take the family to Midtown Madness and hear Broken Fiddle at Milk and Honey Ciders. Read more in The Weekender!
OktoberfestSt. Cloud
Make your way to downtown St. Cloud for for an authentic German celebration. Beaver Island Brewing Company is holding their 5th Annual Oktoberfest Celebration Saturday. The day includes bean bags, hammers and nails, live music, great food and of course beer. The fun begins at noon. Tickets for the event are $45 for VIP tickets or $10 for advance general admission.
- Saturday, September 21st, 12:00 p.m.
Black ViolinSt. Joseph
Back by popular demand the group Black Violin will be playing in central Minnesota this weekend. Wil B and Kev Marcus are two classically trained violinists who smash musical stereotypes with their high-energy fusion of classical, hip-hop, blues and R&B. The duo has collaborated with stars such as P. Diddy, 50 Cent, Tom Petty, and has performed sold out shows at the Kennedy Center. They are also kicking off a new album and tour right her in central Minnesota and this is the only place to catch them live. Tickets for the show $32 for general admission and $15 for students. Show begins at 7:30 p.m. inside Escher Auditorium.
- Saturday, September 21st, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago The MusicalSt. Cloud
See the razzle dazzle that is a classic Broadway hit coming to St. Cloud. GREAT Theatre is continuing their performances of Chicago the Musical. The story is about an inspiring jazz singer who finds herself on murders row. Chicago is the longest running American musical in Broadway history. You can catch the show Thursday through Sunday at the Paramount Theater. Tickets are just $38.
- Thursday, September 19th, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, September 20th, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 21st, 2:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, September 22nd, 2:00 p.m.
Midtown MadnessSt. Cloud
Check out the newly renovated Midtown Square Mall with a Grand Reopening celebration this weekend. Midtown Madness is a family friendly event filled with kids activities, vendor booths, a beer garden, food, car show and a performance by Walter's Wheelhouse. The event will be held in the parking lot and is free to attend. The fun begins at 10:30 a.m.
- Saturday, September 21st, 10:30 a.m.
Broken FiddleSt. Joseph
Enjoy some live music out in St. Joseph this weekend. Broken Fiddle is one of central Minnesota's most unique Americana bands featuring original music and distinctive covers. There will also be great food out on the patio served by Bravo Burritos. The event is free for all ages. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. over at Milk and Honey Ciders.
- Friday, September 20th, 5:00 p.m.